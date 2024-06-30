'Best Bowler On Land, Air & Water': Mohammed Siraj Presents Special Fan-Made Placard To Jasprit Bumrah After India’s T20 WC Triumph; VIDEO

Mohammad Siraj presenting placard to Jasprit Bumrah | Credits: Twitter

Team India pacer Mohammad Siraj presented a special placard to his teammate Jasprit Bumrah after the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29. India lifted the World Cup trophy after 13 years with a 7-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the instrumental players in India's T20 World Cup win. The lead pacer registered the figures of 2/18 with an economy rate of 4.50 in 4 overs. He was the most economical bowler among the Indian bowlers. In the 18th over, Bumrah gave away just 2 runs and picked a wicket of Marco Jansen when South Africa required 21 off 18 balls to win the match.

After Rohit Sharma and the boys lifted the T20 World Cup trophy, the Indian team took a victory lap around the Kensington Oval to celebrate the triumph with the Indians. During the victory lap, Mohammad Siraj came across a fan-made placard for Jasprit Bumrah. In a video that went viral on social media, Siraj can been presenting the placard to Bumrah with 'Bumrah Best Bowler On On Land, Air & Water' written on it.