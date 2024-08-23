Video: Mohammad Rizwan Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Zakir Hasan On Day 3 Of PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan pulled off sensational diving catch to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, August 23.

Bangladesh resumed their batting on Day 3 after posting a total 27/0 in 12 overs on the previous day. Pakistan bowlers were in search of a breakthrough in the first session on Day 3, but came Naseem Shah drew the first blood for the hosts.

The dismissal took place in the 17th over of the Bangladesh first innings batting when Zakir Hasan attempted to play the cover drive off Naseem's length delivery. However, the ball edged Hasan's bat and was flying towards the first slip. Babar Azam was positioned there when Mohammad Rizwan, in a full-stretch dive, took a stunning catch.

The video of the same was posted by Pakistan Cricket on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

Pakistan declared their first innings at 448/6 in 113 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with an unbeaten 171 off 239 balls. Saud Sakeel performed incredibly well with an innings of 141 off 261 balls. The hosts were at 114/4 when Rizwan and Sakeel stepped up for the team and formed 240-run stand for the fifth wicket in order take Pakistan past 350-run mark.

Apart from Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Sakeel, Saim Yayub (56) and Shaheen Afridi (29*) too contributed to Pakistan's batting to help the side post a total on the board in the first innings.

Shadnam Islam and Mominul Haque revive Bangladesh's batting

After Bangladesh's early dismissal in Zakir Hasan on Day 3, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto joined Shadnam Islam at the crease to carry on the visitors' innings.

Najmul's stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed by Khurram Shahzad for 12 at 53/2. Thereafter, Shadnam was joined by Mominul Haque to carry on Bangladesh's first innings.

Shadnam and Haque formed an unbeaten 81-run partnership for the third wicket towards the end of the first session. At the end of the first session, Bangladesh posted a total of 134/2 in 48 overs, with Shadnam Islam and Mominul Haque batting on 53 and 45, respectively.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Khurram Shahzad picked a wicket each.