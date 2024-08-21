 'Babar Azam On Oxygen': Former Pakistan Skipper Trolled After Two-Ball Duck Against Bangladesh In 1st Test
Babar Azam has failed to breach the 50-run mark in his last 13 Test innings. His last 50-plus score in International red-ball cricket came back in December 2022

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Pakistan's World Test Championship (WTC) cycle have begun with test series against Bangladesh at home. In the first Test between both teams which is currently being played at Rawalpindi, Pakistan are in huge trouble having lost 3 wickets while batting first.

One of the dismissals had former Test captain Babar Azam who departed for two ball duck. He was dismissed by Bangladesh pacer Shoriful and brilliantly caught by Litton Das behind the stumps . This was also his first duck in Tests at home.

Netizens took to social media and starting trolling the cricketer.

Babar Azam struggling for form

Babar Azam has failed to breach the 50-run mark in his last 13 Test innings. His last 50-plus score in International red-ball cricket came back in December of 2022 against New Zealand in Karachi. Babar along with Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood is back in the pavilion.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first their decision turned out really fine as they reduced Pakistan to 16/3 by the 9th over. The hosts need a good partnership here to get out of this early slump but a couple more wickets might just take them out of the contest in the first innings.

Pakistan finished fifth in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (2019/21) and seventh in the next cycle (2021/23), where they lost six out of 14 Tests. In the current cycle (2023/25), they are ranked sixth, with two wins in five matches

