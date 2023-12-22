Video: KL Rahul & Keshav Maharaj On-Field Chat Over 'Ram Siya Ram' Song During IND vs SA 3rd ODI

KL Rahul and Keshav Maharaj on-field chat | Credits: Twitter/Lucknow Super Gaints

While India clinched the three-match ODI series against South Africa, the on-field chat between Indian skipper KL Rahul and Proteas' all-rounder Keshav Maharaj was caught by stump mic during the 3rd ODI at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, December 21.

The Men in Blue defeated South Africa by 78 runs to clinch the second ODI series in rainbow nation. KL Rahul became just the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to achieve this feat.

During South Africa's run-chase, Keshav Maharaj came out to bat when the hosts were reeling at 177/6. As soon as he took the crease, 'Ram Siya Ram' song began to play in Paarl.

This has prompted KL Rahul wondering how come this song is played whenever he walks out to bat. To which Maharaj agreed and Indian captain responded with a smile.

Super Giants banter 😂😂😂 >>>>>pic.twitter.com/k0DxIrRqLN — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 21, 2023

It has been believed that Keshav Maharaj is a devout Hindu and strong Hanuman Bhakt, therefore 'Ram Siya Ram' is often played whenever he bowls or walks out to bat.

Meanwhile, Maharaj will play under the leadership of KL Rahul in the upcoming IPL 2024 as he was acquired of services by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 lakhs at recently concluded IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai this week.

Samson and Arshdeep shone in India's win in 3rd ODI

Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh emerged as star performers in India's win in series decider against South Africa in Paarl.

Samson slammed his maiden international century of his career, scoring 108 off 114 balls and stitched a crucial 116-run partnership with Tilak Varma (52 off 77 balls) to help India post the target of 296/8 in 50 overs. Rinku Singh's cameo towards the end added value to India's total on the board.

Defending the total of 296, Arshdeep Singh turned the heat on South Africa and led visitors' bowling attack by scalping four wickets. Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar picked two wickets.

The effort of Indian bowlers led to South Africa bundling out for 218 in 45.5 overs.