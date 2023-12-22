'This Century Will Change His Career': Sunil Gavaskar On Sanju Samson's Maiden International Ton In 3rd ODI vs SA

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Sanju Samson for his maiden international century in the 3rd ODI against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl.

Samson was one of the instrumental players in Men in Blue's 78-run over Proteas to clinch the three-match ODI series.

The 29-year-old slammed 108 off 114 balls to help India post a total of 296/8 in 50 overs. He formed a crucial 116-run partnership with Tilak Verma (52 off 77 balls) for the fourth wicket.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar is of the opinion that Samson's maiden ODI century will change his career. He also praised the Kerala batter for delivering his best with opportunity in his hands.

The Sanju Samson Celebration™️ 🇮🇳💪pic.twitter.com/ITHVQ6ZOQ5 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 21, 2023

"This century will change his career. He always belonged here. We all know the talent that he has." former India captain said.

"We have all been saying look at the talent that he has got but not yet delivered. Today he delivered. Not just for everybody for himself too," Sunil Gavaskar added.

KL Rahul lauds Sanju Samson

Indian skipper KL Rahul lauded Sanju Samson for his brilliant performance with the bat in the series decider against South Africa in Parrl.

Rahul hailed Kerala as phenomenal performer, adding that it was unfortunate that he didn't enough chances as other 'stalwarts' occupied No.3 batting position.

"Pleased for Sanju, he's been a phenomenal performer in the IPL over the years. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to give him the chance at No. 3, because obviously there are stalwarts in the ODIs who occupy those key spots. Glad he was able to grab his chances here," Indian skipper said at the post-match presentation.