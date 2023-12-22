SA vs IND, 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh Lead India To Series-Clinching 78-Run Win In Paarl

India secured a commanding 78-run victory over South Africa in the third and final match, largely attributed to a mature maiden ODI century by Sanju Samson.

The impressive win marked India's second series triumph on South African soil since 2018.

Samson and Varma's Brilliance

Sanju Samson's measured 108 (114 balls) and Tilak Varma's patient 52 (77 balls) formed the backbone of India's competitive total of 296 for eight.

The duo's exceptional 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket showcased resilience and smart batting on a challenging pitch.

De Zorzi's Fifty and Initial Challenges

South Africa posed a challenge with Tony de Zorzi's fifty (81, 87 balls), creating an initial hurdle for the Indian bowlers.

However, the young Indian bowlers, led by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, eventually bowled out South Africa for 218 in 45.5 overs.

Arshdeep Singh's Dominance

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh emerged as a key figure in India's bowling attack, securing a satisfactory haul of four wickets for 30 runs.

His impactful performance played a crucial role in dismantling the South African batting lineup.

Early South African Surge

South Africa made an early surge in their chase, with De Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks adding 59 runs in just 8.2 overs.

However, Arshdeep's breakthrough, dismissing Hendricks, set the tone for India's dominance in the bowling department.

Washington Sundar's Impact

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and Washington Sundar played pivotal roles in disrupting South Africa's stability.

Washington's removal of captain Aiden Markram, particularly through a well-executed reverse sweep, turned the tide in India's favor.

Strategic DRS Appeal

Arshdeep Singh's strategic use of the Decision Review System (DRS) led to a crucial leg-before appeal against De Zorzi, causing a significant setback to South Africa's hopes.

The left-armer's precision and execution proved pivotal in the dismissal.

Proteas Struggle

Heinrich Klaasen's dismissal, unable to negotiate a rising ball from pacer Avesh Khan, and the subsequent acrobatic catch by Sai Sudharsan, compounded South Africa's struggle.

Even David Miller's efforts were insufficient to carry South Africa past the target, resulting in a comprehensive Indian victory.

A Batting Masterclass

Despite initial challenges, Samson and Varma's partnership played a pivotal role in rescuing India from a precarious position.

Samson's well-deserved century and Varma's support ensured India's resurgence and eventual series victory.