Video: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Left Stunned After Mitch Starc Drops Pat Cummins’s Catch During IPL 2024 Final

Mitchell Starc's missed catch surprised the Bollywood actress. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were left stunned during the IPL 2024 Final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad when Mitchell Starc dropped an easy catch in the first innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Janhvi and Rajkummar were present at the stands to promote their new film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

Starc dropped the catch of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins in the 16 over bowled by Sunil Narine to get his Australian skipper a reprieve on 11.SRH were tottering at 97 for 8 at the time and were under threat of getting bowled out for under 100, but thanks to Starc’s miss they were able to cross the century mark.KKR fans, along with Janhvi and Rajkummar, could not believe what they saw from Starc as he let go of a sitter in such an important match.

But Cummins couldn’t hurt KKR much longer after the dropped catch as he got out for 24, the final SRH batter to be dismissed.KKR bowled out SRH for 113 in 18.3 overs, which is the lowest total in IPL finals’ history.All 6 bowlers used by KKR captain Shreyas Iyer picked up wickets for the two-time champions who are looking to complete their IPL hat-trick tonight.The dropped catch was the only mistake Starc made in the first innings. He actually started SRH’s downfall with the wickets of Abhishek Sharma (2) and Rahul Tripathi (9) in the power play.