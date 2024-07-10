Video: James Anderson Receives Standing Ovation As He Leads England Onto The Field In His Farewell Test vs West Indies At Lord's

James Anderson in his final Test | Credits: Sky Sports Twitter

Retiring England pacer James Anderson led out England team in the farewell match of his illustrious Test career against West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday, July 10.

Anderson is playing the 188th and final Test of his career as he will be hanging up his boots after the conclusion of the opening Test of the three-match series against West Indies at Lord's. The veteran England pacer wanted to end his International career at Lord's, where he made his debut in Test Cricket against Zimbabwe as a 20-year-old in 2003.

In a video that went viral on social media, James Anderson is seen leading the England team onto the field, receiving a rousing reception from the crowd who gave a standing ovation to the one of the greatest pacers to have graced the game of cricket.

James Anderson leads out England ahead of his final Test match for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌 pic.twitter.com/TOtTQnpb9l — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 10, 2024

Anderson announced in May that he would retire from Test Cricket after following his meeting with head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes to talking about his future in the team.

James Anderson made his international debut for England in an ODI match against Australia in Melbourne in 2002. A year later, in 2003, the legendary pacer received his maiden Test cap against Zimbabwe at Lord's. Ever since embarking on his international career, Anderson went on to establish himself as one of the greatest pacers to grace the game of cricket.

The 41-year-old is the leading wicket-taker among pacers in international cricket, with 987 wickets, 34 fifers and 3 10-wicket hauls, at an average of 27.33 and an economy rate of 3.24 in 400 matches.

England opt to bowl first in James Anderson's farewell Test

Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first in James Anderson's farewell Test against Kraigg Braithawaite-led West Indies.

Speaking about Anderson's farewell match, Stokes lauded legendary pacer's desire to win games for England, adding that he wants to go out and perform well for one last time.

"What we can expect from Jimmy is complete heart, desire and passion to win games for England." England skipper said at the toss presentation.

"His sole goal this week is to go out there and be the performer that he has been for such a long time. Jimmy is the ultimate professional. That first ball I am sure the crowd will be right up." he added.

Playing XI

ENG: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

WI: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales