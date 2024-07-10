'All Set To Give It Everything One Last Time': James Anderson Ahead Of His Farewell Test vs West Indies At Lord's

James Anderson | Credits: James Anderson Instagram

Legendary England pacer James Anderson is hoping to give it all in the final Test of his illustrious career against West Indies at the iconic Lord's on Wednesday, July 10.

Anderson is set to play the 188th and final Test match of his career as he will be hanging up his boots after playing in England's opening Test of the three-match series against the visiting West Indies team led by Kraigg Brathwaite. The 42-year-old especially wanted to end his Test career at Lord's, where he made his debut in the longest format of the game against Zimbabwe in 2003.

The veteran England pacer announced in May that he would retire from Test cricket after playing in the first Test against West Indies. He was called upon by head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes to discuss about his future in the team.

Ahead of his farewell Test against West Indies, James Anderson took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "All set to give it everything one last time."

James Anderson made his international debut for England in an ODI match against Australia in Melbourne in 2002. A year later, in 2003, the legendary pacer received his maiden Test cap against Zimbabwe at Lord's. Ever since embarking on his international career, Anderson went on to etch his s one of the greatest ever pacers to grace the sport.

Anderson was the first pacer to take 700 wickets in Test Cricket, the milestone he achieved in the fifth and final Test of the five-match series against Team India in Dharamshala. The 42-year-old is the highest wicket-taker for England in ODIs with 269 wickets.