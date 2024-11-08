Video: India's National Anthem Witnesses Technical Glitch Ahead Of 1st T20I vs South Africa

Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian national anthem went through a technical glitch as the players were singing it ahead of the first T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. A short video of the same emerged on social media as the visiting side had to sing their anthem twice before the opening T20I.

With India's national anthem witnessing a disruption, a few fans expressed their agitation over social media. However, South Africa's anthem didn't face any such hindrance as they completed it one go.

Below is the video when the disruption in India's national anthem occurred:

Technical issues while playing India national anthem at South Africa #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/zERCrEi3DV — Mr.Perfect 🗿 (@gotnochills007) November 8, 2024

Below are some of the fan reactions:

Was it just on my broadcast ki National Anthem beech mein ruk gya? Agar ye Sach mein hua h toh this is disrespectful toward India. — Archit Tanwar (@_Archit_Tanwar) November 8, 2024

National Anthem of India is not a matter of Joke .



It's stop twice playing in the middle during 1st T20 match on 8.11.24 .



Then they start it again . Surya Kumar yadav seen smiling.



We as Indian do not like it . @AmitShah@DrSJaishankar@hci_pretoria — Tanmay (@tanmoy0612) November 8, 2024

@ProteasMenCSA Should apologise for interruption during playing national anthem of India. #INDvSA — Sampad Biswas (@SampadCi) November 8, 2024

South African staff stopped Indian National Anthem twice 😡



Huge disrespect to India 🤬 pic.twitter.com/9gAUMb5cmZ — Atmaram Tukaram Bhide (@BakchodBhide) November 8, 2024

Respectfully,standing in savdhan is how we honor our National Anthem it our way of showing respect.Unity isn’t just in gestures it’s in spirit.South Africa has its tradition,and we have ours,both equally meaningful.India’s strength lies in respect diverse way of expressing unity. — Ambrit roul🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Ambritroul1) November 8, 2024

Not a good look for Kingsmead with the India National Anthem cutting out 😳 — Werner (@Werries_) November 8, 2024

South Africa opt to bowl first in overcast Durban:

As far as the toss goes, it fell in favour of South African captain Aiden Markram, who opted to bowl first due to the overcast nature of the venue. Having lost to the West Indies and drawing Ireland in their previous series due to an under strength squad, the first-choice players have returned to face India.

Team India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

South Africa playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(wk), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter.