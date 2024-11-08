 Video: India's National Anthem Witnesses Technical Glitch Ahead Of 1st T20I vs South Africa
Video: India's National Anthem Witnesses Technical Glitch Ahead Of 1st T20I vs South Africa

South African captain Aiden Markram opts to bowl first in the first T20I against India in Durban

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian national anthem went through a technical glitch as the players were singing it ahead of the first T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. A short video of the same emerged on social media as the visiting side had to sing their anthem twice before the opening T20I.

With India's national anthem witnessing a disruption, a few fans expressed their agitation over social media. However, South Africa's anthem didn't face any such hindrance as they completed it one go.

Below is the video when the disruption in India's national anthem occurred:

Below are some of the fan reactions:

South Africa opt to bowl first in overcast Durban:

As far as the toss goes, it fell in favour of South African captain Aiden Markram, who opted to bowl first due to the overcast nature of the venue. Having lost to the West Indies and drawing Ireland in their previous series due to an under strength squad, the first-choice players have returned to face India.

Team India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

South Africa playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(wk), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter.

