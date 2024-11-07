 Michael Clarke Backs Team India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rohit Sharma
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMichael Clarke Backs Team India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rohit Sharma

Michael Clarke Backs Team India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rohit Sharma

Clarke feels fatigue is the reason behind India's loss against New Zealand, Gavaskar is disappointed with Rohit missing first test.

Shreyas DhopeshwarkarUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Michael Clarke has come out in support of Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Few days ago India suffered a huge loss against New Zealand in test series, for the first time India white-washed at home. After this India need to gear-up as they will travel Australia for most anticipated series Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli raised concern

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the stalwarts of Indian team both players struggled against Kiwis. Rohit and Virat scored just one fifty in whole series, this raised concern ahead of Australia series. Many experts have trolled both regarding there performance and lack of short selection. All or nothing for both if they don't perform well in this series. Considering Virat's form he need to improve his batting or else management will bid adieu forever.

Mean while Australia's former skipper Michael Clarke backs Indian team despite there poor performance against New Zealand. He says mental fatigue is the reason behind there huge loss as they didn't got any relaxation. Despite all of this Clarke also backs Rohit and Virat ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While speaking on Around the Wicket Podcast Michael Clarke said, 'Take nothing away from New Zealand, but it tells me India are so fatigued. Some of their shot selection, the use of bowlers, and even Rohit saying he wasn’t at his best—it’s mental fatigue. They’ve played so much cricket without a break.' 'They know they’ve played well out here in Australia and they’ll still come here with plenty of talent and that self-belief.'

FPJ Shorts
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardasht Nahi Ho Raha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardasht Nahi Ho Raha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller Who Demanded ₹50 Lakh
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller Who Demanded ₹50 Lakh

On the other side Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar slams Rohit Sharma for missing the first test, Rohit Sharma won't be available for the first test due to personal reasons. Gavaskar also suggested to announce a captain who could lead the team for the whole series in absence of Rohit Sharma.

Currently India A is playing an unofficial test match with Australia A ahead of the series, India's condition is getting worsened KL Rahul flops in batting dismissed by Scott Boland, however Dhruv Jurel stabilizes the innings playing a crucial knock of 80 runs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Olympic Gold Medallist Imane Khelif Pursues Legal Action Over Leaked Medical Report Which Claims...

Olympic Gold Medallist Imane Khelif Pursues Legal Action Over Leaked Medical Report Which Claims...

$100k Challenge! Olympic Gold Medallist Noah Lyles Competes With IShowSpeed In 50m Race; Video

$100k Challenge! Olympic Gold Medallist Noah Lyles Competes With IShowSpeed In 50m Race; Video

'Goenka Sahab, You Made A Wise Decision': Netizens Troll KL Rahul For Failing Against Australia A On...

'Goenka Sahab, You Made A Wise Decision': Netizens Troll KL Rahul For Failing Against Australia A On...

Video: Furious Alazarri Joseph Storms Off The Field After Dismissing Jordan Cox In WI vs ENG 3rd ODI

Video: Furious Alazarri Joseph Storms Off The Field After Dismissing Jordan Cox In WI vs ENG 3rd ODI

Yuvraj Singh Gives Shoutout To Fan On Social Media For Recreating His Signature Shots; Video

Yuvraj Singh Gives Shoutout To Fan On Social Media For Recreating His Signature Shots; Video