Michael Clarke Backs Team India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rohit Sharma

Michael Clarke has come out in support of Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Few days ago India suffered a huge loss against New Zealand in test series, for the first time India white-washed at home. After this India need to gear-up as they will travel Australia for most anticipated series Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli raised concern

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the stalwarts of Indian team both players struggled against Kiwis. Rohit and Virat scored just one fifty in whole series, this raised concern ahead of Australia series. Many experts have trolled both regarding there performance and lack of short selection. All or nothing for both if they don't perform well in this series. Considering Virat's form he need to improve his batting or else management will bid adieu forever.

Mean while Australia's former skipper Michael Clarke backs Indian team despite there poor performance against New Zealand. He says mental fatigue is the reason behind there huge loss as they didn't got any relaxation. Despite all of this Clarke also backs Rohit and Virat ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While speaking on Around the Wicket Podcast Michael Clarke said, 'Take nothing away from New Zealand, but it tells me India are so fatigued. Some of their shot selection, the use of bowlers, and even Rohit saying he wasn’t at his best—it’s mental fatigue. They’ve played so much cricket without a break.' 'They know they’ve played well out here in Australia and they’ll still come here with plenty of talent and that self-belief.'

On the other side Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar slams Rohit Sharma for missing the first test, Rohit Sharma won't be available for the first test due to personal reasons. Gavaskar also suggested to announce a captain who could lead the team for the whole series in absence of Rohit Sharma.

Currently India A is playing an unofficial test match with Australia A ahead of the series, India's condition is getting worsened KL Rahul flops in batting dismissed by Scott Boland, however Dhruv Jurel stabilizes the innings playing a crucial knock of 80 runs.