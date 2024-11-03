'I Was Not At My Best': Rohit Sharma's Brually Honest Admission After Team India Suffer Embarrassing 3-0 Whitewash

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma accepted complete responsibility for failing as captain and batter after they crashed to a humiliating 3-0 series sweep at home to New Zealand. The 37-year-old admitted that the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar showed how to play on this surface.

Aggregating 91 runs in six innings, the right-handed batter's failure with the bat has been one of the significant reasons behind India's embarrassing series defeat. The veteran opener has been found wanting against both pace and spin as India suffered a loss of this magnitude at home for the first time.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit admitted that India have faced the brunt of not being at their best and that things tried haven't come off.

"We did not play our best cricket in these conditions and are facing the result of that. Pant, Gill, Washington showed how to bat on those surfaces. You have to be proactive, last three-four years we have been playing on pitches like that. This was an unfortunate series where we tried certain things that did not come off. I was not at my best as captain in leading the team as well as with the bat. Collectively as a unit we failed to perform."

"There were a lot of mistakes we did" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit went on to claim that it is never digestible to lose a series 3-0 and that repeatedly committing mistakes have hardly helped their cause.

"Losing a series, a Test match, is never easy... something that is not easily digestable. We didn't play our best cricket, NZ played better throughout the series. There were a lot of mistakes we did. The first two Tests we did not put enough runs in the first innings. This game we got the 30 runs [28] lead and the target was chaseable. We failed as a unit."