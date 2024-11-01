'Jaddu, Rohit Bhai': Fans Yell During IND vs NZ 3rd Test At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; Video

Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian cricket fans were seen yelling Rohit Sharma's and Ravindra Jadeja's names on day one of the third Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a video surfaced on social media, the fans were heard yelling 'Rohit bhai, Jaddu', but both players did not respond to them.