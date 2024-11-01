 'Jaddu, Rohit Bhai': Fans Yell During IND vs NZ 3rd Test At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Jaddu, Rohit Bhai': Fans Yell During IND vs NZ 3rd Test At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; Video

'Jaddu, Rohit Bhai': Fans Yell During IND vs NZ 3rd Test At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; Video

India and New Zealand are currently playing the 3rd Test of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian cricket fans were seen yelling Rohit Sharma's and Ravindra Jadeja's names on day one of the third Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a video surfaced on social media, the fans were heard yelling 'Rohit bhai, Jaddu', but both players did not respond to them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Virat Kohli Shattered As Risky Single Results In Run-Out In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand; Fans...

Video: Virat Kohli Shattered As Risky Single Results In Run-Out In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand; Fans...

'Jaddu, Rohit Bhai': Fans Yell During IND vs NZ 3rd Test At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; Video

'Jaddu, Rohit Bhai': Fans Yell During IND vs NZ 3rd Test At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; Video

IND vs NZ: Players Struggle In Scorching Mumbai Heat As Temperatures Hit 33 Degrees; Visuals Surface

IND vs NZ: Players Struggle In Scorching Mumbai Heat As Temperatures Hit 33 Degrees; Visuals Surface

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1: India Hand New Zealand Upper Hand After Wobbling Near Close Of Play, Trail...

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1: India Hand New Zealand Upper Hand After Wobbling Near Close Of Play, Trail...

Cristiano Ronaldo's Magic Potion: Al Nassr Star's One Dietary Rule That Helped Him Become ‘The...

Cristiano Ronaldo's Magic Potion: Al Nassr Star's One Dietary Rule That Helped Him Become ‘The...