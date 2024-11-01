Video: Virat Kohli Shattered As Risky Single Attempt Results In Run-Out In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand; Fans Blast India Star

Team India managed to throw away three wickets by the close of play on day one of the third Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While night watchman Mohammed Siraj wasted a review for an lbw shout that looked plumb, Kohli's wicket drew plenty of frustration among the fans due to the needless run he went for.
The dismissal of Kohli occurred in the 19th over of the innings as Rachin Ravindra came on to bowl his first. The former Test captain got off the mark with a boundary and went for a single after toe-ending one to Matt Henry, who nailed the direct hit from mid-on. Replays showed that the right-handed batter was at least a yard short of the crease at the non-striker's end.
Here's how fans have reacted to the run-out in Mumbai: