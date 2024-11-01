Video: Virat Kohli Shattered As Risky Single Attempt Results In Run-Out In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand; Fans Blast India Star

Team India managed to throw away three wickets by the close of play on day one of the third Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While night watchman Mohammed Siraj wasted a review for an lbw shout that looked plumb, Kohli's wicket drew plenty of frustration among the fans due to the needless run he went for.

The dismissal of Kohli occurred in the 19th over of the innings as Rachin Ravindra came on to bowl his first. The former Test captain got off the mark with a boundary and went for a single after toe-ending one to Matt Henry, who nailed the direct hit from mid-on. Replays showed that the right-handed batter was at least a yard short of the crease at the non-striker's end.

Here's how fans have reacted to the run-out in Mumbai:

Both #RohitSharma and #viratkohli must be given break and rest . Their best is past them and the team is paying price of thier indecisiveness. #bcci #gautamgambhir #IndiaVsNewZealand — Prem (@rendezevous) November 1, 2024

Virat Kohli was shit scared while facing spinners that too left arm spinner that's why he ran for that single.

There is no brainfade or anything — Sumanth G K (@sumanthgowda186) November 1, 2024

#INDvNZ



Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli at it again!

Gifting own wickets for peanuts!!!



Such a shame😡 — Shrikant Prabhudesai (@Shrikan87371336) November 1, 2024

Nothing can be said about Virat Kohli now, i guess it's time for him to retire 😔 — Nitin Kumar (@Nitin_kumar57) November 1, 2024

Came, saw, and… failed

This is virat Kohli — Abdul Bari (@arsl71) November 1, 2024

Wth is happening?? We went from 71-1 to 86-4 in less than 10 minutes. Kohli run out, one review burnt by siraj(all though the ball was clearly middled and even at a lower height) this was not the home test season I dreamt about!

Pls bhai bura lagta he bhai 🙂#INDvNZ #ViratKohli — Saras Joshi (@saras__joshi) November 1, 2024

No brain cells for Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/9yGGGdvJAj — MS Dhoni (Parody) (@logical_debate2) November 1, 2024

Virat Kohli has completely lost the plot there. That was just a horrendous call from him. Why on earth with 2 mins remaining. This is very very very poor from him. @RevSportzGlobal — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 1, 2024