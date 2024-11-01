IND vs NZ: Players Struggle In Scorching Mumbai Heat As Temperatures Hit 33 Degrees; Visuals Surface

Both India and New Zealand players were seen struggling in the Mumbai heat as the temperatures in the financial capital of the country were nearing north of 30 degrees. As a result, the players repeatedly took drink breaks, while the Kiwi batters were seen wearing towels over their heads as visuals surfaced of the same on social media.

Along with the benched players bringing drinks and towels for the ones on the field, they also brought in umbrellas and chairs for them to rest up. It was New Zealand, who won the toss and elected to bat first on day one at the Wankhede Stadium. With the Kiwis taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, they are out to avoid the unwanted series whitewash.

India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand playing XI: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

New Zealand bowled out for 235 as Daryl Mitchell and Will Young hit half-centuries:

Meanwhile, the Black Caps folded for 235 as Will Young (71) and Daryl Mitchell (82) starred with confident half-centuries before perishing. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them to restrict their opposition to a reasonable total.

Following the series against New Zealand, India's next bout of Test cricket will come in Australia, where they will play five matches.