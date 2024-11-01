'Perfect Spot For Me': Rohit Sharma On Being The Fourth Highest Earner For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025 Retention List

Image: X

Rohit Sharma was retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, alongside Jasprit Bumrah,Hardik Pandya, Tilak Verma and Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit was retained by the franchise for ₹16.30 crore, placing him as the fourth-highest-paid player in the team for IPL 2025. On the other hand Jasprit Bumrah was retained for ₹18 crore, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav were retained for ₹16.35 crore each, while Tilak Verma was paid ₹8 crore.

Rohit looked content with being the fourth-highest earner for MI in the retention list. Washing away all the concerns regarding the issue, Rohit while speaking to jio cinema said, “Since I have retired from the [T20] format, I think this is the perfect [retention] spot for me. The players who are representing the national team at the highest level should get the preference. That’s what I believe in, and I am quite happy with it.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The joint-most successful franchise managed to hang on to their former captain, despite some rumours that Rohit might look to move on from his hometown team in the upcoming auction. SPeaking about the rumours about leaving the Mumbai franchisee Rohit said, “I have played so much cricket in Mumbai, this is the place where I started my cricket career. So this city is very, very special. Obviously, when you play for such a long time, you create so many memories with the team,”

List of players release by Mumbai Indians and Auction purse

MI’s Released Players List

Indian players: Ishan Kishan, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal Anshul Kamboj, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Harvik Desai, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar

Overseas players: Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Behrendorff, Dilshan Madushanka

MI’s Remaining Purse For IPL Mega Auction

After retaining five players from the IPL 2024 squad for ₹75 crore, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will enter the IPL 2025 mega auction with a remaining purse of ₹45 crore.