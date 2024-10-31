End Of An Era? Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Face Stern Test In The Twilight Of Legendary Careers As India Prepares For New Chapter

Image: X

There is a saying that all good things must come to an end. Just like that the writing is on the wall for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the starwaltz of Indian cricket. Both cricketers are approaching the twilight of their illustrious careers, having started their international journey 16 years (Kohli) and 17 years (Rohit) back respectively

Their contributions to the Indian cricket team have been monumental, playing pivotal roles in securing three World Cup titles and reaching two World Test Championship finals.

Their tenure has also been marked by a remarkable home Test winning streak, a run that was recently interrupted by a determined New Zealand side. However, both players are currently facing testing times on the field with the bat which has significantly raised questions about their future in the sport.

Dip in form

Rohit Sharma, known for his elegant batting style and explosive scoring ability, has found himself battling with form in the longest format of the game. In his last eight innings, Rohit Sharma has only crossed the double-digit mark twice, with scores of 8, 0, 2, 52, 23, 8, 6, and 5. His most recent century came in his ninth innings, where he scored 103 against England in the fifth Test.

His slump in form has sparked concerns among fans and analysts are slowly questioning his batting approach in the Test format, especially as he approaches the latter stages of his career. Rohit needs to improve his performance to demonstrate that he still has cricket left in him and can be an asset in the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025.

Similarly, Virat Kohli, once regarded as one of the most formidable batsmen in the world, has also faced his share of difficulties. His struggles against spin bowling have become increasingly evident, with only two centuries to his name in the last five years.

Besides the spin factor Kohli no longer appears watchful and patient at the crease just like he used to do during his purple patch. The hunger to bat long hours looks to be dying, and the commitment to occupy the crease is slowly dwindling.

Virat Kohli has a poor average of 28.5 in 2024, with only one fifty in Test cricket. His highest score this year is 70, which he achieved in the second innings of his previous match against New Zealand at Pune. This decline in form has been a source of frustration for Kohli, who has set exceptionally high standards for himself throughout his career.

The pressure to perform at a time when both players are nearing their late 30s is immense adding to the weight of expectations they carry. The upcoming Test match at Wankhede Stadium is poised to be a significant event, as it may likely to be the least time that fans in India will watch them make an appearance together in red-ball cricket.

With a challenging tour to Australia fast approaching , the stakes are high for both Kohli and Rohit. Their performances in the coming months will be crucial, not only for their own careers but also for the team's dynamics as they prepare to usher in a new generation of players.

Should India look beyond Rohit and Kohli right now?

The test match in Mumbai could likely to be the last dance for the two starwaltz of Indian cricket. With the five-day format scheduled for October next year Kohli will be nearing 37, and Rohit will be 38 years old it can be said that not much cricket will be left in both players.

If India win the Wankhede Test and goes onto defeat the Aussies, they'll play at the WTC finals in what could be their major tournament in June 2025. Irrespective of the result in the finals, that game should be the last dance for the famed duo - 'ROKO'.

No player wants to leave the spotlight, but Kohli and Rohit must face the reality of ageing. They understand their time is running out, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that the next phase of Indian cricket is on the horizon.

Emerging talent such as Abhimanyu Easwaran is making waves in the domestic circuit and is expected to take openers role in the national team in the future, under the guidance of the new coach, Gautam Gambhir. The transition to this new era of Indian cricket seems imminent, and the contributions of Kohli and Rohit will be remembered as foundational to the team's success.

The next few months will be critical in determining whether they can extend their time in the sport or if they will gracefully step aside to make way for the next wave of Indian cricket talent. The cricketing world watches with bated breath, eager to see how these legends will navigate this pivotal juncture in their careers.