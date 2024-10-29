Did You Know? Virat Kohli Had 'Blocked' Glenn Maxwell On Instagram In 2017; RCB All-Rounder Reveals Why

Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli are very good friends on and off the field but there was once a time several years ago when the two couldn't see eye-to-eye with each other.

Maxwell recently revealed that Kohli had even blocked him on Instagram when their on-field relationship soured during a Test match in Ranchi in 2017 between India and Australia.

"When I knew that I was going to RCB, Virat was the first guy to message me and welcome me to the team. When I turned up for the pre-IPL training camp, we obviously got chatting and spent a fair bit of time training together as you do. So I go to his social media to follow him.

"Didn't really understand why he wasn't coming up and then someone mentioned that he might have blocked you. That is the only way you’re not able to find him. I was like surely not," Maxwell said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast.

"Then I went and asked him 'Have you blocked me on Instagram?' And he was like, 'Yeah probably. It was when you mocked me during that Test match.

"I think I got the sh*** and decided to block you. I was like 'yeah, that's fair enough'. So yeah, he ended up unblocking me, and we became great friends after that," added Maxwell.

What happened during the Pune Test?

Kohli had injured his shoulder on the first day of the Test match while fielding and was later mocked by Maxwell two days later on the ground by clutching his right shoulder.

Kohli later missed the final Test because of the injury but India managed to win the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 after victories in Dharamsala and Bengaluru.

But the two players buried the hatchet when Maxwell came to RCB in 2021 and have been friends with each other ever since, forming a vital partnership in the team's upper middle-order.