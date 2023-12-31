 Video: Glenn Maxwell Watches New Year Fireworks With 3-Month-Old Son And Wife Vini Raman After BBL Game In Adelaide
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
Glenn Maxwell welcomes New Year with his three-month old son | Credits: Twitter/Big Bash League

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell welcomed the new year 2024 with his wife Vini Raman and three-month old son Logan in Down Under after the Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars on Sunday, December 31.

Australia has become the second country after New Zealand to enter the New Year 2024. The fireworks across the Australia, including capital Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and other places.

In a video released by Big Bash League on official X (formerly Twitter), Melbourne Stars skipper can be seen enjoying the fireworks with his son as they welcome the New Year at The Adelaide Oval.

Glenn Maxwell couldn't have asked a better end to 2023 as Melbourne Stars defeated Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in Adelaide. With a target of 205, Stars chased it down with an over to spare. Beau Webster top-scored with 66, followed by Daniel Lawrence, who scored 50 for the team.

For Adelaide Strikers, Wes Agar and Cameron Boyce scalped a wicket each. While, Brendon Dogget and James Bazley conceded 40 runs each without taking a wicket in 3 overs.

