Watch: Drama Unfolds In BBL 2023 As Scorchers vs Renegades Match Called Off Over 'Dangerous' Pitch

Controversy erupted in the Big Bash League 2023 on Sunday as the match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades in Geelong due to unsafe pitch at the Simonds Stadium.

Water damaged the surface due to heavy rain in the city before the match. Water leaked through the covers onto the pitch, causing uneven bounce and dangerous conditions for batters.

"CA will conduct a thorough review into the extremely frustrating circumstances that have resulted in the game being abandoned and a huge disappointment for fans and players," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Just 6.5 overs were bowled in the match as Renegades captain Nic Maddinson declared the pitch still "absolutely drenched" at the toss and sent the Scorchers in to bat.

There was inconsistent bounce and too much seam movement from the ball which troubled the batters and made them worry about getting hurt. The Scorchers were 30 for 2 when the umpires decided to stop the match with Aaron Hardie (20*) and Josh Inglis (3*) at the crease.

"That last delivery we saw behave quite uncharacteristically and in our minds we thought it behaved dangerously so that was the reason for coming off," umpire Ben Treloar told Seven.

"Josh Inglis said it felt dangerous when he was batting. It's just bouncing ridiculously. If that's bouncing on line with someone's body or their head, then that could [cause] some real issues

"It's hard to say [if it's too dangerous] when nobody's been hit but you don't want to wait for somebody to get seriously injured," Renegades veteran Aaron Finch told the Fox Sports.