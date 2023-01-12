Rashid Khan threatens to pull out of BBL after Australia cancel Afghanistan series: 'I am really disappointed'

Photo: Twitter/ KFC Big Bash League

Afghanistan cricket star Rashid Khan expressed his disappointment after Australia pulled out of the ODI series on Thursday and also threatened to withdraw from the Big Bash League (BBL).

Australia were scheduled to play a three-match series against Afghanistan in the UAE in March as part of the ICC Super League.

But Cricket Australia decided not to go ahead with the series citing the Taliban's "further restrictions on women's and girls' education" in Afghanistan.

"I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage.

"This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL.

"Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," the former Afghanistan captain tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rashid Khan was plying his trade for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL 2023 but left the season mid-way to lead MI Capetown in the inaugural SA20 tournament in South Africa.

Rashid has spent the last six seasons at Adelaide Strikers and was also retained by the franchise last year. But the association could end after Australia's decision regarding the Afghanistan series.

Read Also Cricketer Rashid Khan demands lifting of ban on girls attending school and university in Afghanistan...

What CA Said after Australia's Pullout

"The Australian men's team will not play against Afghanistan in a scheduled three match ODI series in the UAE in March, After recent announcements by the Taliban restricting the freedom of women and girls in Afghanistan" CA said in their statement.

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," it added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is the second time in two years CA has cancelled a bilateral fixture with Afghanistan due to the Taliban government's policies on women following the postponement of the one-off Test that was scheduled to be played in Hobart in November 2021.