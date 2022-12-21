Cricketer Rashid Khan demands lifting of ban on girls attending school and university in Afghanistan under Taliban

Afghanistan international cricketer Rashid Khan has called for lifting the school ban on girls going to school and university.

Rashid took to Twitter to put out a post in Arabic captioned with the hashtag #LetAfghanGirlsLearn.

After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, they banned most women and girls from attending high school. While they had repeatedly promised the international community that the ban was temporary, the group abruptly reneged on a promise to allow most girls back to school.

The decision was made so suddenly that many female students had returned to class when their teachers were forced to kick them out. Many students broke down in tears.

Taliban officials are currently in discussion over the girls curriculum and also their uniforms. Girls were allowed to attend university under strict conditions. They were required to cover their hair and faced at all times and wear long, loose black robes and abide by strict gender segregation.

Status of women's cricket in Afghanistan

It has been over a year since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, after the United States of America left the country and the effect on every aspect of life in the country has been drastic.

While women's cricket around the globe is fledging, the scenario in Afghanistan has plunged into uncertainty.

Multiple reports suggested that Afghan women, including the country' women's cricket team, would be banned from playing sport under the the Taliban administration.

The Board received an update from the Afghanistan Working Group where an official reiterated their commitment to fully respect and comply with the ICC constitution in particular Women's cricket.

"There are obviously challenges for it to resume but we will continue to work with the ACB to take this forward said the official.