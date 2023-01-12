Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to cancel their series against Afghanistan in the UAE in March has not bode well with several Afghanistan players. In a statement, CA explained that the decision followed the Taliban's recent announcement regarding further restrictions on women and girls education and employment.

Afghanistan international cricketer Naveen ul haq Murid took to Twitter to express his frustration at Cricket Australia's decision. The 23 old pacer called for Afghanistan players to boycott Australia's Big Bash League in response to CA's decision. Naveen is currently contracted to Sydney Sixers in the BBL.

"Time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA" Navin wrote in his Tweet.

The post was retweeted by Afghan cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan players in BBL

Four Afghanistan players played for as many franchises in the 2022 Big Bash League. That makes up for 50% of the franchise team.

Mujeeb ur Rahman (Melbourne Renegades), Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers), Izhar ul Haq Naveen (Sydney Sixers), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Sydney Thunder) all ply their trade in the Big Bash league.

Cricket Australia statement

"The Australian men's team will not play against Afghanistan in a scheduled three match ODI series in the UAE in March, After recent announcements by the Taliban restricting the freedom of women and girls in Afghanistan" CA said in their statement.

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," it added.