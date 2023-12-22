 BBL 2023-24: 'Electra Stumps' Makes Its Debut In Men's Edition, Know How It Works; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBBL 2023-24: 'Electra Stumps' Makes Its Debut In Men's Edition, Know How It Works; Watch Video

BBL 2023-24: 'Electra Stumps' Makes Its Debut In Men's Edition, Know How It Works; Watch Video

Electra Stumps makes its debut in the men's edition of the big bash league 2023-24 as Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh explain its features.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL) has come up with some interesting features for the stumps. Initially been used in the women's edition, the same will make its maiden appearance in the men's as former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh explained it in detail in an official video. The modified stumps will likely be used in the fixture between the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers on December 22nd.

According to the retired duo's explanation, during a dismissal, red colours and fire will flash, followed by colour shifts when a batter hits the ball for boundaries. Different types of colours will keep scrolling through when the ball goes for a six. When a bowler oversteps, red and white light will keep scrolling. In between overs, purple and blue lights will keep scrolling.

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers yet to lose a game in the ongoing season:

Meanwhile, both Sixers and Strikers are yet to lose a match in the BBL 2023-24 edition, having played 2 games each. Strikers beat the Sydney Thunder, chasing down 201 at the Adelaide Oval, but their match against Brisbane Heat was washed out.

Sixers, who have won the title thrice, beat the Melbourne Renegades by 8 runs in the 2nd match of the tournament, followed by overcoming Hobart Hurricanes by 6 wickets at Launceston. The Sixers have already batted in the ongoing fixture against the Strikers, putting on 170 after Jordan Silk top-scored with 66 off 45 deliveries.

Read Also
Watch: Sydney Sixers Pacer Tom Curran Banned For 4 BBL Games For 'Intimidating Umpire'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WFI Requests UWW To Lift Suspension, Announces Senior Nationals' Date

WFI Requests UWW To Lift Suspension, Announces Senior Nationals' Date

'Lot Of Current Commentators Do Not Work Hard': Charu Sharma Responds To Question From Fan

'Lot Of Current Commentators Do Not Work Hard': Charu Sharma Responds To Question From Fan

Watch: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Returns His Padma Shri As A Mark Of Protest; Keeps It On The Footpath

Watch: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Returns His Padma Shri As A Mark Of Protest; Keeps It On The Footpath

From Mitchell Starc To Harshal Patel: Most Expensive Bowlers In IPL 2024 Auction

From Mitchell Starc To Harshal Patel: Most Expensive Bowlers In IPL 2024 Auction

'Perhaps BCCI': Charu Sharma Replies To Fan On Why He Is No Longer Commentating In International...

'Perhaps BCCI': Charu Sharma Replies To Fan On Why He Is No Longer Commentating In International...