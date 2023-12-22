BBL 2023-24: 'Electra Stumps' Makes Its Debut In Men's Edition, Know How It Works; Watch Video

Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL) has come up with some interesting features for the stumps. Initially been used in the women's edition, the same will make its maiden appearance in the men's as former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh explained it in detail in an official video. The modified stumps will likely be used in the fixture between the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers on December 22nd.

According to the retired duo's explanation, during a dismissal, red colours and fire will flash, followed by colour shifts when a batter hits the ball for boundaries. Different types of colours will keep scrolling through when the ball goes for a six. When a bowler oversteps, red and white light will keep scrolling. In between overs, purple and blue lights will keep scrolling.

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers yet to lose a game in the ongoing season:

Meanwhile, both Sixers and Strikers are yet to lose a match in the BBL 2023-24 edition, having played 2 games each. Strikers beat the Sydney Thunder, chasing down 201 at the Adelaide Oval, but their match against Brisbane Heat was washed out.

Sixers, who have won the title thrice, beat the Melbourne Renegades by 8 runs in the 2nd match of the tournament, followed by overcoming Hobart Hurricanes by 6 wickets at Launceston. The Sixers have already batted in the ongoing fixture against the Strikers, putting on 170 after Jordan Silk top-scored with 66 off 45 deliveries.