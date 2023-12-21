Watch: Sydney Sixers Pacer Tom Curran Banned For 4 BBL Games For 'Intimidating Umpire'

Sydney Sixers pacer Tom Curran has been handed a four-match ban by the Big Bash League (BBL) officials after he had an altercation with the umpire during the match against Hobart Hurricanes earlier this month.

Curran has been found "guilty of intimidation of an umpire" before the match began on December 11.

What led to Curran's ban

The 28-year-old was trying to complete a practice run-up on the match pitch during the warm-ups when he was stopped from doing so by the fourth umpire in Launceston. He managed to do it once but was told to get off the pitch by the umpire.

Curran however, moved to the opposite end of the pitch and tried to complete another run-up but was stopped mid-way by the umpire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BBL statement:

"The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch.

"Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch.

"Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision," the BBL said in a statement.

BBL code of conduct

The English bowler was then charged under Article 2.17 of the code of conduct for "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match".

Curran contested the charge but was found guilty, with four suspension points, which equates to four BBL matches, his punishment. Sydney Sixers however, have decided to appeal against Curran's ban.

"Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision," Haynes said.