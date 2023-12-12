Video: Hilarious Scenes In BBL 2023-24 Fixture As Toss Takes Place Twice After Bat Flip Goes Wrong

Toss happens twice in Big Bash League. | (Credits: Twitter)

The bat-flip style of toss, which takes place in the Big Bash League (BBL), has been the most interesting one in the past decade. However, the toss had to be conducted twice ahead of the 6th match of the current edition as the bat landed on its side, leaving the presenters, including Brett Lee confused.

With Sydney Thunder captain Chris Green and Brisbane Heat skipper Colin Munro ready for the toss, the bat was on its side when the official flipped it as it hadn't happened before in history. The toss eventually fell in favour of the Thunder and they chose to bowl.

If at first you don't succeed... 😅 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/ofryum3gY4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 12, 2023

Brisbane Heat outclass Sydney Thunder to register their 2nd win of the tournament:

While the Thunder won the toss, the match didn't quite go to their favour as the Heat came out on top despite putting on a modest 151 on the board, thanks to skipper Munro top-scoring with 46 off 33 deliveries. Tanveer Sangha's leg-spin yielded 3 wickets, while Zaman Khan picked up a couple.

In response, the Thunder lost star batter Alex Hales for a duck and the going got incredibly tough. Cameron Bancroft and Oliver Davies were the only batters to reach double figures among top 5. Green dished out a late burst of 30 off 20 balls, laced with 5 boundaries, but it wasn't enough as they were bowled out for 131 in 19 overs.

For the Heat, Xavier Bartlett starred with 3 wickets, while Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Paul Walter snared 2 each.