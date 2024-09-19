 Video: Gautam Gambhir's Reaction Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant Plays Loose Shot In IND vs BAN 1st Test
Rishabh Pant departed for 39 after a well-constructed 62-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was visibly disappointed as Rishabh Pant threw his wicket away on day 1 of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Chepauk in Chennai. The 42-year-old was seen shaking his head as Pant walked away for 39 in difficult conditions under tough circumstances.

