Video: Gautam Gambhir's Reaction Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant Plays Loose Shot In IND vs BAN 1st Test

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was visibly disappointed as Rishabh Pant threw his wicket away on day 1 of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Chepauk in Chennai. The 42-year-old was seen shaking his head as Pant walked away for 39 in difficult conditions under tough circumstances.
Rishabh Pant departed for 39 after a well-constructed 62-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Thursday, September 19, 2024