Video: Frustrated Carlos Alcaraz Smashes His Racquet During Round 2 Defeat vs Gael Monfils At Cincinnati Open

The World No.3 Carlos Alcaraz went out his frustration by smashing his racquet during his second-round defeat against Gael Monfils at the ongoing Cincinnati Open 2024 on Saturday, August 17.

Alcaraz, who clinched the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, suffered a shocking exit from the Cincinnati Open with three sets defeat - 6-4, 6-7,4-6. After winning the opening set of the second, the Spaniard failed to capitalise on his momentum, enabling Gael Monfils to bounce back and take control of the match.

After losing the second set, Carlos Alcaraz was visibly frustrated with his performance. However, his frustration went unleashed after Gael Monfils broke his tie break in the third set of the second round. Alcaraz took out his vexation on his racquet by smashing it hardly multiple times in front of crowd presented at Lindner Family Tennis Center. The video of the same went viral on social media.

The video of Carlos Alcaraz’ racquet smash. 😳



Don’t think I’ve ever seen Carlos this frustrated on the court.



pic.twitter.com/c02vURTjPA — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 16, 2024

Following his maiden Olympic medal win with a silver at Paris Summer Games, Carlos Alcaraz decided to skip the Canadian Open last week and opted to play the Cincinnati Open as a warm-up for the US Open, which is scheduled to take place on August 26.

However, Carlos Alcaraz had an unexpected exit from the ongoing Cincinnati Open with a shocking second round defeat against Gael Monfils. Alcaraz had been the favorite to win the title, given his incredible form and the absence of Novak Djokovic from the tournament. Apart from shocking defeat, what came more as a shock was his frustration and anger as he is often seen as a calm and composed personality.