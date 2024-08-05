'Your Gold Will Come': Olympic Champion Novak Djokovic Pens Heartfelt Note For His Final Opponent Carlos Alcaraz In Men's Tennis At Paris Games

Novak Djokovic with Carlos Alcaraz on the podium with respective medals on their necks | Credits: Novak Djokovic Instagram

The Olympic medalist and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has penned a heartfelt note for Carlos Aclaraz after defeating the Spanish opponent in the tennis men's singles final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, August 4.

Alcaraz was one of the favourites to win a Gold medal but his hopes of becoming an Olympic champion were dashed after losing to Novak Djokovic, who clinched his maiden Olympic medal of his career. As soon as he booked the spot for the Final after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia , Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to qualify for the tennis men's singles Olympic final.

Carlos Alcaraz would have hoped to script another history of becoming the youngest Olympic men's singles champion but the Serbian tennis star emerged as the best player in the final with two straight sets win - 7-6, 7-6.

Following his defeat in the men's singles final, Carlos Alcaraz was crying as he had to settle for silver as he had hoped for a gold.

Carlos Alcaraz crying after losing the Gold Medal match and being comforted by Alex Corretja is an all-time Olympic moment.



The tears of a man who knows he did everything he could today. ❤ pic.twitter.com/Ow8bXllJyW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 4, 2024

Novak Djokovic couldn't stop praising Carlos Alcaraz, who gave a really tough fight to the Serbian star in the men's singles final. Taking to his Instagram handle, the two-time Olympic medalist lauded the Spanish youngster and his team for their brilliant campaign at the Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old cheekily mentioned that Alcaraz has 20 more Olympics to play given his age, adding that he will undoubtedly win a gold medal one day.

"A quick shoutout to @carlitosalcarazz. Another epic final, my friend. El Clasico. Congratulations to you and your team for an excellent Olympics." Djokovic wrote.

"Considering your age, your energy, and the way you play, you probably have 20 more Olympics ahead of you> Your gold will come. Until next time, amigo.