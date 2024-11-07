 Video: David Miller & Henrich Klaseen Appear In Funny Avatars In SA20 2025 Promo
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: David Miller & Henrich Klaseen Appear In Funny Avatars In SA20 2025 Promo

Video: David Miller & Henrich Klaseen Appear In Funny Avatars In SA20 2025 Promo

The SunRisers Eastern Cape has won both the editions of SA20, the third season of which begins on January 9, 2025.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. | (Credits: Screengrab)

South Africa's T20 specialists Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller appeared in the promo ahead of the 2025 edition of SA20 in funny outfits. With the 3rd edition of the extravaganza set to get underway on January 9 at the St. George's Park in Gqeberha, SA20 released a promo of it on social media.

Read Also
Reece Topley To Miss PSL 9 After ECB Denies Him NOC Despite Playing Full Season Of SA20: Reports
article-image

With all six teams - Pretoria Capitals, SunRisers Eastern Cape, Durban Super Giants, Paarl Royals, Joburg Super Kings, and MI Cape Town getting bought by franchises from the IPL, the tournament has garnered an excellent fan base over the years.

Along with Klaasen and Miller, Rassie van der Dussen and Wayne Parnell were also seen in the promo video. Klaasen is notably the second-highest run-getter in SA20 tournament, aggregating 447 runs in 13 matches at 40.63 alongside a strike rate of 207.90.

Defending champions SunRisers Eastern Cape to open their campaign against MI Cape Town:

FPJ Shorts
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Meanwile, defending champions SunRisers Eastern Cape will be up against MI Cape Town to kick off the 2025 edition of SA20 in Gqeberha. Led by Aiden Markram, the SunRisers defeated the Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2023 final, followed by defeating the Durban Super Giants earlier this year.

Hence, they will be keen to bag their third crown this season when the tournament gets underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: David Miller & Henrich Klaseen Appear In Funny Avatars In SA20 2025 Promo

Video: David Miller & Henrich Klaseen Appear In Funny Avatars In SA20 2025 Promo

Dhruv Jurel Stabilizes India A After Shocking Start Against Australia A At MCG; KL Rahul Flops

Dhruv Jurel Stabilizes India A After Shocking Start Against Australia A At MCG; KL Rahul Flops

Indian Hockey Completes 100 Years; Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh 'Promises To Have A Bright...

Indian Hockey Completes 100 Years; Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh 'Promises To Have A Bright...

'Gave Them Respect And Free Hand Unlike Greg Chappell & Anil Kumble': Sandeep Patil Lauds Ex Team...

'Gave Them Respect And Free Hand Unlike Greg Chappell & Anil Kumble': Sandeep Patil Lauds Ex Team...

Olympic Gold Medallist Imane Khelif Pursues Legal Action Over Leaked Medical Report Which Claims...

Olympic Gold Medallist Imane Khelif Pursues Legal Action Over Leaked Medical Report Which Claims...