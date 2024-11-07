Video: David Miller & Henrich Klaseen Appear In Funny Avatars In SA20 2025 Promo

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. | (Credits: Screengrab)

South Africa's T20 specialists Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller appeared in the promo ahead of the 2025 edition of SA20 in funny outfits. With the 3rd edition of the extravaganza set to get underway on January 9 at the St. George's Park in Gqeberha, SA20 released a promo of it on social media.

Read Also Reece Topley To Miss PSL 9 After ECB Denies Him NOC Despite Playing Full Season Of SA20: Reports

With all six teams - Pretoria Capitals, SunRisers Eastern Cape, Durban Super Giants, Paarl Royals, Joburg Super Kings, and MI Cape Town getting bought by franchises from the IPL, the tournament has garnered an excellent fan base over the years.

Along with Klaasen and Miller, Rassie van der Dussen and Wayne Parnell were also seen in the promo video. Klaasen is notably the second-highest run-getter in SA20 tournament, aggregating 447 runs in 13 matches at 40.63 alongside a strike rate of 207.90.

Defending champions SunRisers Eastern Cape to open their campaign against MI Cape Town:

Meanwile, defending champions SunRisers Eastern Cape will be up against MI Cape Town to kick off the 2025 edition of SA20 in Gqeberha. Led by Aiden Markram, the SunRisers defeated the Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2023 final, followed by defeating the Durban Super Giants earlier this year.

Hence, they will be keen to bag their third crown this season when the tournament gets underway.