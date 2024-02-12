Reece Topley To Miss PSL 9 After ECB Denies Him NOC Despite Playing Full Season Of SA20: Reports

Reece Topley. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England white-ball specialist Reece Topley has reportedly been denied NOC by the England Cricket Board (ECB) to participate in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). With the left-arm seamer battling a niggle, the ECB has reportedly denied has denied him NOC, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Surrey seamer played in 12 matches for the Durban Super Giants in the recently-concluded SA20 edition in South Africa, picking up 13 wickets at 25.30 apiece alongside an economy rate of 9.67. He was to travel to Pakistan to represent the Multan Sultans for the 9th edition of PSL, beginning on January 17th, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing two-time title-winners Islamabad United.

It remains to be seen who the Multan Sultans will announce as replacement if Topley is indeed ruled out.

Reece Topley could also pull out of IPL 2024:

The English seamer was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, having been bought by the franchise for ₹1.9 crore in the previous auction. However, he failed to play the full season and was ruled out after sustaining a shoulder injury while fielding in the game against the Mumbai Indians.

The 29-year-old's 2023 World Cup stint also came to a premature end after suffering a left index finger injury during the fixture against South Africa.