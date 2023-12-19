‘Many Leagues Operate On A Budget Less Than ₹25 Cr’: Irfan Pathan’s Indirect Dig At PSL As Mitch Starc Shatters IPL Auction Record

Irfan Pathan took a dig at PSL. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has taken an indirect dig on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after Australian speedster Mitchell Starc shattered records to become the most expensive player in IPL 2024 auction, fetching ₹24.75 crore. Pathan took to his official handle on X and wrote that Starc's IPL salary is way more than a tournament's budget.

The likes of Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Kolkata Knight Riders waged war for the left-arm speedster from the outset. While the Mumbai Indians pulled out when the bid was at about ₹20 crore, the Knight Riders and Titans still locked horns. Eventually, the Knight Riders pulled off the bid, with the New South Welshman creating history.

In a world where many leagues operate on a budget less than 25 cr for the entire team, Starc's bank account boasts historic numbers. 💰💫 #IPLAuction2024 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 19, 2023

"In a world where many leagues operate on a budget less than 25 cr for the entire team, Starc's bank account boasts historic numbers."

Mitchell Starc to play in IPL for the first time since 2015:

Starc, meanwhile, will be making his first appearance in IPL in 8 years, having not played for 8 seasons to keep himself fit for international cricket. The New South Welshman was contracted with the Knight Riders ahead of the 2018 edition but pulled out.

Having earlier played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Starc has picked up 34 wickets in 27 IPL fixtures at 20.38 apiece. With the Knight Riders earning reputation for inconsistency in the past few years, the franchise will hope that the Aussie speedster's inclusion makes a difference.