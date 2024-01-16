 PSL 9: Ali Zafar Misses Out On Singing T20 League's Anthem Due To Past Accusations Of Harassment, Claims Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPSL 9: Ali Zafar Misses Out On Singing T20 League's Anthem Due To Past Accusations Of Harassment, Claims Report

PSL 9: Ali Zafar Misses Out On Singing T20 League's Anthem Due To Past Accusations Of Harassment, Claims Report

Ali Zafar has reportedly missed out on singing the anthem of PSL's upcoming season due to past allegations of harassment.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Ali Zafar misses out on PSL anthem gig. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's renowned singer Ali Zafar has missed out on singing the anthem for the 9th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) even as the PCB had contacted him first for the same. According to a report by Cricket Pakistan.pk, a high-ranking stakeholder had also committed to Ali Zafar and had began his preparations full throttle.

Read Also
'God Knows Why': Ahmed Shahzad Bids Farewell To PSL, Slams Franchises For Snubbing Him Ahead Of 9th...
article-image

Ali had lent his voice to the T20 league's anthem for their first three seasons; however, things took a turn for the worse in the year 2018 when singer Meesha Shafi accused the fellow professional of harassment. Despite the lack of plausible evidence to support the allegations, the 43-year-old has failed to secure the gig with PSL.

A female official of the PSL franchise has reportedly raised objections, saying that roping in Ali Zafar could hamper the tournament's image; hence, PCB has reversed its decision. The apex body of Pakistan cricket is yet to decide who they will replace Ali with.

PSL 9th edition to begin on February 17th:

The 9th season of the tournament will begin from February 17th and will run till March 18th, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars set to face two-time title winners Islamabad United. 4 cities in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi will host the fixtures, with the final set to take place in Karachi.

Karachi will also stage the most number of matches (11), including the qualifier, two eliminators, and the decider. The 34-match tournament will take place in two legs as Multan and Lahore will host 14 matches, while Rawalpindi and Karachi will stage the remaining 16.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: India U-19 Star Arshin Kulkarni Touches Jacques Kallis's Feet For His Blessings Ahead Of U19...

Watch: India U-19 Star Arshin Kulkarni Touches Jacques Kallis's Feet For His Blessings Ahead Of U19...

Virat Kohli Comes To Mumbai To Receive Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Invitation, Then Jets Off To...

Virat Kohli Comes To Mumbai To Receive Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Invitation, Then Jets Off To...

Australian Open 2024: Yuki Bhambri & Robin Haase Crash Out Of Men's Doubles In Round 1

Australian Open 2024: Yuki Bhambri & Robin Haase Crash Out Of Men's Doubles In Round 1

Deepti Sharma And Pat Cummins named ICC Player Of The Month For December 2023

Deepti Sharma And Pat Cummins named ICC Player Of The Month For December 2023

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Invited For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya On January...

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Invited For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya On January...