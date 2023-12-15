'God Knows Why': Ahmed Shahzad Bids Farewell To PSL, Slams Franchises For Snubbing Him Ahead Of 9th Season

Ahmed Shahzad. | (Credits: Twitter)

Out-of-favour Pakistan batter Ahmed Shahzad has expressed his disappointment after being snubbed by the franchises ahead of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The right-handed batter released a statement on X, revealing that he is walking away from PSL and believes it's a deliberate conspiracy to keep him away.

Shahzad has played in PSL between 2016-2020 for the Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, managing 1077 runs in 45 matches at 26.26 with 9 half-centuries. However, the 32-year-old was snubbed despite accumulating 344 runs in the National T20 Cup, striking at 133.33.

"I have tried really hard" - Ahmed Shehzad

Taking to X, Shahzad expressed his disappointment, stating how the same old story continued of getting snubbed.

"A heartfelt goodbye to Pakistan Super League! I'm writing this note which I thought I wouldn't be writing this year. Another PSL draft goes by and same old story - didn't get picked. God knows why! But they plan, and Allah plans. Indeed ALLAH is the best of Planners. I have tried really hard by giving it all in domestic circuit consistently in last few years, and did reasonably well in the National T20 Cup just before the PSL draft."

The opener feels it's a conspiracy to keep him out of the tournament and promised to disclose the real reason soon.

"There seems a deliberate effort to keep me out, even when franchises have opted for other performers with inferior numbers than me. But when everything is pre-planned so it doesn't really matter. I don't know whose responsibility it is to get top domestic performers in the PSL then. But I exactly know the reasons why I'm not made part of the PSL - the whole country, and my fans will know it very soon."

"I will not play the PSL again with these 6 teams" - Ahmed Shahzad

Shahzad stated that he is quitting PSL for his own self-respect and that money has hardly ever mattered to him."

"I'm parting ways and saying goodbye to Pakistan Super League for my own self respect. I've never played for money and will never do it. While many chose international leagues across the globe, I decided to grind in the domestic circuit to prove my love for the game, and to wear the Green Flag again. I'm taking this decision keeping money out of it (was offered several contracts to play leagues yet chose Pakistan). I will not play the PSL again with these 6 teams. It seems like a shared responsibility to keep me away from PSL, and all franchises have shaken hands."

The 9th edition of PSL is likely to get underway from February 17th, 2024 and will reportedly take place in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. Lahore Qalandars will start as defending champions.