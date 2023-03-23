 Haris Rauf poses with PSL trophy at Wagha boder, Indian fans react: 'For good background he chooses India'
Lahore Qaladnars’ fast bowler Haris Rauf took the trophy to the Wagah border on the special occasion of Pakistan Day. Indian fans reacted question the logic behind the move.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
On the occasion of Pakistan Day, Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Haris Rauf celebrated with the PSL trophy at Wagha Border. Qalandars' management took PSL 8 to the Pakistan-India border in Lahore on Thursday. Alongside Haris, Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, Test cricketer Abid Ali and PSL8 sensation Tahir Baig was also present during the trophy tour. 

Haris raised the trophy at the Wagha Border and posed for pictures. Qalandars shared the video on their Twitter handle. 

Qalandars became the first-ever team to defend the PSL title this year. They beat Multan Sultans in the final for second consecutive year.

Indian fans reacted to the dramatic celebration with the PSL trophy at the Wagha border, calling it absurd and lacking logic.

