Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Referee To Cancel Penalty As His Noble Act Goes Viral

One of the top footballers in the world, Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo's noble act in the AFC Champions League fixture on Monday took social media by storm, convincing the referee to discard his own penalty call. The referee was convinced by Persepolis' player's actions, but Ronaldo urged him to reverse that particular decision.

The incident occurred as the Al Nassr players claimed a penalty after Ronaldo looked to have been tripped over by a player from Persepolis F.C player inside the box. Amid the discussions, the Portuguese footballer went up to the referee and claimed it was not a foul, leading the official to discard it.

Below is the clip of the same: