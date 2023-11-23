Video: 'NASA Ke Scientists Set Karte Hain', Ramiz Raja's Bizarre Take On Cristiano Ronaldo's Diet Plan

Ramiz Raja makes bizarre statement on Cristiano Ronaldo. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has made a bizarre statement about Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan. Ramiz, who was part of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning squad, claimed that Ronaldo's diet plan is framed by USA's space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Ronaldo has arguably been one of the most high-profile footballers for a very long time and takes his fitness quite seriously. The 36-year-old's fitness regime and keenness to follow it rigorously are as impressive as his dribbling skills and the ability to hit goals out of nowhere. Ronaldo reportedly follows a diet plan consisting of high protein and minimal processed items, enabling his longevity and breaking several records.

The current Premier League season has seen him score 46 goals, which is the 3rd highest after Manchester City's Erling Halaland (48) and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (47). Meanwhile, below is the clip of Ramiz Raja's bizarre statement on Ronaldo shared by a user named Vipin Tiwari on X:

"Ronaldo's ki jo diet plan hai vo NASA ke scientists set karte hain", the 61-year-old told on SUNO News. (NASA scientists are the one setting Ronaldo's diet plan).

“Ronaldo's diet plan set by NASA scientists.” : Ramiz Raza.



Ramiz Raza is an ex chief of PCB. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/qlP3enHNcZ — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) November 22, 2023

Ramiz Raja tore into Pakistan over their poor performance in 2023 World Cup:

With Pakistan men's cricket team crashing out of the 2023 World Cup without reaching the semi-final for the 3rd consecutive time, Ramiz didn't hold back from criticising them. The 61-year-old was especially critical of the bowlers for not supporting their captain enough and the PCB for their poor management. He took to his YouTube channel and said:

"When you [bowlers] don't take wickets with the new ball and start getting expensive [conceding runs], how would Babar do captaincy then? And then they [PCB] would gather some ex-cricketers and ask them how to fix cricket? Who put them in charge [of the board]? Is their job just to huddle together and change the captain and the coaching staff and everything would think they have taken a big step. It is their misunderstanding."

"Not even an inch of Pakistan's cricket can get better if you don't have passion for the game. You need to change yourself and your mindset. You need to shut this process of leaking news to your favourite reporters. Inhone cricket ki maa-behen ek kardi."

Pakistan men's team's next assignment is the three-Test series against Australia in December.