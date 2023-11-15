 When Ramiz Raja Laughed As Pakistan TV Anchor Mocked Sir Vivian Richards For His Skin Colour
When Ramiz Raja Laughed As Pakistan TV Anchor Mocked Sir Vivian Richards For His Skin Colour

Following the controversy of Abdul Razzaq, a video has made rounds in social media of Ramiz Raja laughing after Pakistan TV anchor mocked Sir Vivian Richards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Ramiz Raja. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

After Abdul Razzaq's derogatory comment against Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai sparked a massive controversy, another video has surfaced of the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja laughing on former West Indian great Viv Richards. In the video, Ramiz Raja could be seen laughing at a snide remark made by a woman, who looked to be a guest on a talk show.

The clip on social media captures the woman cracking a joke about feeling bad as Viv Richards 'took away' Neena Gupta. The woman went on to make some racist remarks and they laughed it off, including Ramiz, as she referred to Richards as 'Kaalia'.

Abdul Razzaq issues apology after his foul remark:

During an event on Tuesday (November 14th), the retired cricketer addressed Pakistan's performances in the 2023 World Cup and made a remark, using a metaphor involving Aishwarya Rai.

Meanwhile, Razzaq appeared on a Pakistan tv channel and issued an apology statement as below:

"Yesterday, we were talking about cricket coaching and intentions. I had a slip of tongue and mistakenly took Aishwarya Rai's name. I apologise to her personally. I did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment."

