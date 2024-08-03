Video: China's Shuttler Liu Yu Chen Proposes To Partner Huang Ya Qiang After Her Gold Medal Triumph In Badminton Mixed Doubles At Paris 2024 Olympics

Liu Yu Chen (left) proposes to mixed doubles gold medalist partner Huang Ya Qiang | Credits: Twitter

Chinese badminton player Liu Yu Chen made her partner Huang Ya Qiang's night even more memorable following her gold medal win in the mixed doubles event of badminton at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday, August 2.

Huang Ya Qiang and her mixed doubles partner Zheng Siwei clinched a gold medal by defeating the South Korean pair of Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun in straight sets - 21-8, 21-11 in the final. Chinese pair didn't leave any room for the South Korean mixed doubles duo to make a comeback into the match.

Huang Ya Qiang shared the top of the podium with Zheng Siwei as they proudly displayed their gold medals and celebrated their dominant performance in the final. As soon as Huang Ya Qiang got down from the podium, she received a surprise from her partner Liu Yu Chen.

In a video that went viral on social media, Liu Yu Chen was seen going down to one knee and proposing to Huang Ya Qiang in front of a packed crowd, who cheered for the couple. Huang Ya Qiang was visibly moved and overjoyed as he happily accepted the proposal from Liu Yu Chen, making her night even more memorable.

This is not the first time that a proposal has taken place during the Olympics. At 2016 Rio Summer Games, Chinese diver Qin Kai proposed to her girlfriend and fellow diver He Zi after she just won silver medal for women's three-meter springboard.

Before the commencement of Paris Olympics, Argentina's handball player Pablo Simonet proposed to his longtime partner Pilar Campoy, who is women's field hockey player.

China bags 13 gold medals at Paris Olympics 2024

China contingent has been exceptional at the ongoing Paris Summer Games as they clinched 13 gold medals. Shooter Sheng Lihao clinched two gold medals, while Zhang Yufei has most medals for China with 3 bronzes in swimming.

China has a total of 31 medals, including 13 gold, 9 silver and as many bronze. France has clinched 36 medals, which includes 11 gold, 12 silver and 8 bronze.

China and France are the only nations so far to have more than 30 medals in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, India have clinched three medals, all of them came in shooting. Manu Bhaker clinched two bronze medals, in women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol with Sarabjot Singh.

Rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched bronze medal in 50m air rifle 3 positions event. With this, Kusale scripted history by becoming the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in this particular event.