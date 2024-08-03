India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 8: Manu Bhaker To Fight For Gold; Deepika Kumari & Bhajan Kaur Remain Country's Only Medal Hopes In Archery

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has all her eyes on scripting history as she aims for third Olympic medal when she features in the Women's 25m Air Pistol Final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, August 3.

Bhaker qualified for the final by finishing second with 590 points in the qualification round of the event. She has already clinched two bronze medals in women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol with Sarabjot Singh. The Haryana shooter will look to script historic feat of achieving hat-trick of medals in the single edition of Olympics.

Apart from Manu Bhaker, all eyes will be on Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur as they remain the only medal hopes for India in archery. Deepika and Bhajan will feature in pre-quarters of women's individual events.

In boxing, Nishant Dev will eye semifinal spot when he takes on Marco Verde of Mexico in the quarterfinals of the men's boxing welterweight event. Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will feature in the Men's Individual Stroke Play.

Sailers Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will feature in Race 5 and Race 6 of the Men's and Women's Dinghy, respectively.

India Day 8 Schedule

Shooting

Women's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan - 12:30 PM

Men's Skeet Qualification Day 2: Anantjeet Singh Naruka - 12:30 PM

Women's 25m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker - 1:00 PM

Golf

Men's Individual Stroke Play 3: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12:30 PM

Archery

Women's Individual Pre-Quarters: Deepika Kumari And Bhajan Kaur - 1:50 PM Onwards

(Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur should win R16 to qualify for the quarterfinals)

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Race 5 & 6: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3.45 pm Onwards

Women's Dinghy Race 5 & 6: Nethra Kumanan - 5.55 pm Onwards

Boxing

Men's Welterweight (Quarter-finals): Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde - 12.20 am