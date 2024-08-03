India At Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch Manu Bhaker-Starring Women's 25m Air Pistol Event Final?

Manu Bhaker. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has qualified for her third consecutive shooting final and will be aiming to increase the country's medal count in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. The 22-year-old stood 2nd in the qualification round of the women's 25m Air Pistol shooting event and will play in the final on August 3rd (Saturday).

The youngster has already won a couple of bronze medals in the women's 10m pistol shooting and the mixed 10m pistol shooting. As a result, she became the first Indian athlete to win two bronze medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Meanwhile, on Friday, Bhaker showcased her skill by shooting 294 in the precision round and an impressive 296 in the following rapid round.

25m Women's Rapid Pistol Qualification



MANU MASTERCLASS!@realmanubhaker 's fantastic run of form at the #Paris2024Olympics continues with a score of 590 as she finishes 2nd, qualifying for the finals.



Esha Singh finished 18th with a score of 581 and failed to qualify for the… pic.twitter.com/rbCXNAUWdw — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2024

The sub-continent nation has won only three medals thus far, with the third being Swapnil Kusale, who did so in the 50-m rifle position 3P.

When and where to watch the Women's Air Pistol 25m qualification match of Paris 2024 Olympics?

Fans can catch the qualification round of the category live on the Sports18 network. As far as the live streaming details go, it will be available on Jio Cinema's website and application.

The qualification round will begin at 1:00 pm, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). It will be an incredible piece of achievement if the Haryana-born shooter manages to achieve the medal.