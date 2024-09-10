 Video: Babar Azam Stunned After Being Castled Cheaply During Practice Match In Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Babar Azam Stunned After Being Castled Cheaply During Practice Match In Pakistan

Video: Babar Azam Stunned After Being Castled Cheaply During Practice Match In Pakistan

Babar Azam will be seen for the Stallions during the Champions One-day Cup, beginning on September 12.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam was bowled by Muhammad Asghar. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has continued to struggle after a frustrating Test series against Bangladesh. In a practice match as a video went viral on social media, the right-handed batter's stumps were left in a mess as he went for a paddle sweep against the spinner Muhammad Asghar. The Lahore-born cricketer could manage only 20 runs.

Read Also
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At...
article-image

Babar has been facing widespread criticism even for his performances on-field, with Pakistan losing the two-Test series to Bangladesh on home soil in humiliating fashion. The 29-year-old had registered scores of 0, 22, 11 and 31, thereby dropping out of the ICC top 10 rankings for batters after a long time.

Babar will, meanwhile, play for the Stallions in the Champions one-day Cup as he hopes to revive his form ahead of the high-voltage three-Test series against England.

Babar Azam likely to be removed as white-ball captain: Report

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It
Sehra Song Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's Chemistry Fails To Mirror Beauty Of The Romantic Track
Sehra Song Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's Chemistry Fails To Mirror Beauty Of The Romantic Track

With Babar overseeing Pakistan's disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they failed to make it beyond the group stage, his captaincy is in jeopardy. The right-handed batter had notably stepped down after the 2023 World Cup, but the PCB brought him back ahead of this year's showpiece event.

With Pakistan scheduled for a limited-overs tour in Australia in November, reports indicate that Mohammad Rizwan is likely to be appointed captain for the same. Pakistan's three-Test series against England begins on October 7 in Multan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Babar Azam Stunned After Being Castled Cheaply During Practice Match In Pakistan

Video: Babar Azam Stunned After Being Castled Cheaply During Practice Match In Pakistan

Duleep Trophy 2024: India B Include Rinku Singh As Plenty Of Stars Set To Join National Team Ahead...

Duleep Trophy 2024: India B Include Rinku Singh As Plenty Of Stars Set To Join National Team Ahead...

Viral Pics: Catering Staff Wash Utensils In Toilet At Greater Noida Stadium As Weather Plays...

Viral Pics: Catering Staff Wash Utensils In Toilet At Greater Noida Stadium As Weather Plays...

Anwar Ali Banned For Four Months; Mohun Bagan Eligible for ₹12.90 Crore Compensation: AIFF PSC

Anwar Ali Banned For Four Months; Mohun Bagan Eligible for ₹12.90 Crore Compensation: AIFF PSC

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Set To Fight Inside 'Hell In A Cell' at WWE Bad Blood, Triple H Reacts

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Set To Fight Inside 'Hell In A Cell' at WWE Bad Blood, Triple H Reacts