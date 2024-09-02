 'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video

'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video

Babar Azam last scored a Test half-century in December 2022, doing so against New Zealand.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Jason Gillespie and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has strongly backed Babar Azam to come out of his rut in Test cricket. The former Australian speedster admitted that Babar hasn't converted the starts he has got thus far, but feels he will return to scoring those big runs soon.

Read Also
Video: Babar Azam Escapes Pair In PAK vs BAN 1st Test As Litton Das Drops Sitter, Commentators React
article-image

The former Pakistan captain hasn't notably scored a half-century in Tests since December 2022 when it came against New Zealand and now has gone 16 innings without passing fifty. The ongoing series against Bangladesh has seen Babar produce scores of 0, 22, 31, and 11 and has come under massively under-fire.

In a press conference after day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh, Gillespie labelled Babar as a 'world-class' player, who he predicts will score big runs soon.

"Babar is a quality player. He has got a couple of starts, a bit like few of our other players, hasn't quite been able to convert those starts. But Babar is a world-class player, he is very close, I feel it. I'm confident we are going to see Babar scoring some big runs. I know he is disappointed that he hasn't converted the starts he has got, but he is too good a player. Looking forward to see him do really well."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: National Medical Council Withdraws Decision To Discontinue CPS Courses After High Court Intervention
Mumbai: National Medical Council Withdraws Decision To Discontinue CPS Courses After High Court Intervention
Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To Sleep...'
Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To Sleep...'
Indian Railways To Run Festival Special Trains For Diwali & Chhath With 28 Trips From LTT Mumbai To Northern India, Reservations Open September 5; Check Details
Indian Railways To Run Festival Special Trains For Diwali & Chhath With 28 Trips From LTT Mumbai To Northern India, Reservations Open September 5; Check Details
'Not Paid Any Salary Or Granted Any ESOPs To Madhabi Puri Buch After Her Retirement': ICICI Bank Issues Clarification Amid Congress Allegations
'Not Paid Any Salary Or Granted Any ESOPs To Madhabi Puri Buch After Her Retirement': ICICI Bank Issues Clarification Amid Congress Allegations

Bangladesh in pole position to sweep series:

With the batters giving Pakistan only 184 to defend, Bangladesh made a rapid start to their run-chase as Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam propelled the tourists to 42/0 in seven overs. Bad light stopped play following which it started pouring, forcing play to be suspended.

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, lead the series 1-0 after picking up a ten-wicket win in Rawalpindi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From 'Missing Indian Food' In Paris To Reading Gita To Relieve All Tension: Manu Bhaker Reveals The...

From 'Missing Indian Food' In Paris To Reading Gita To Relieve All Tension: Manu Bhaker Reveals The...

Suryakumar Yadav Ruled Out Of Opening Round Of Duleep Trophy Due To Hand Injury

Suryakumar Yadav Ruled Out Of Opening Round Of Duleep Trophy Due To Hand Injury

'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At...

'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At...

'My Father Has A Mental Issue': Yuvraj Singh's Old VIDEO Goes Viral After Yograj's Fresh Rant...

'My Father Has A Mental Issue': Yuvraj Singh's Old VIDEO Goes Viral After Yograj's Fresh Rant...

‘Truly Incredible’: British TV Star Piers Morgan, French Footballer In Awe Of Armless Indian...

‘Truly Incredible’: British TV Star Piers Morgan, French Footballer In Awe Of Armless Indian...