 Video: Babar Azam And Sunil Gavaskar Share Friendly Conversation After Pakistan Land In USA For T20 WC 2024
Babar Azam and Sunil Gavaskar met after Pakistan touched down in USA ahead of T20 WC 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Babar Azam and Sunil Gavaskar. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam met former Indian cricketing icon Sunil Gavaskar when he landed in the United States of America (USA) on Saturday ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. A video was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) official social media handle on Saturday as they two shared some friendly conversation.

Gavaskar had also met the classy right-handed batter during a party ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 when it happened in Australia. The 125-Test veteran gifted a signed cap to Babar and shared some advice ahead of the tournament. Babar, who will lead Pakistan in the upcoming edition as well, finds himself under pressure as the Men in Green look to win their 2nd world title in the format.

Pakistan are coming off a series loss against England:

The 2009 World T20 Champions have had a torrid time, of late, losing to New Zealand in an away series earlier this year and managing to only draw one against an under-strength side on home soil in April. Although Babar Azam and co. beat Ireland with some difficulty, England were too good for them, winning the four-game series by 2-0.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Aamir Abbas, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf , Abrar Ahmed.

