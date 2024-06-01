T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets For India vs Pakistan Blockbuster On Sale For ₹8.34 Lakh In New York Stadium

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

The eagerly awaited Group A clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is capturing the spotlight, with fans eagerly counting down to this epic rivalry.

Given the tense political relations, India and Pakistan only compete in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup, as bilateral series are prohibited by the Indian government.

Supporters looking to witness the action live in the stadium will have to spend significantly on tickets for this marquee match. Even the security has been beefed up in the city due to this game.

The temporary modular stadium has a capacity of 34,000. It was built in just four months time, specifically for the T20 World Cup.

Diamond Club Seating

The most exclusive seats at Nassau County Cricket Stadium are priced at $10,000 (Rs 8,34,323). These Diamond Club tickets, available in four categories, promise a luxurious experience.

Premium Club Lounges

For the India vs. Pakistan match on June 9, the Premium Club Lounges offer seats behind the wicket in both the North and South Pavilions. These tickets provide excellent views of the pitch, top-notch food and beverage options, and purchasable liquor.

There are nine categories within the premium club lounges, with each ticket costing $2,500 (Rs 2,08,585.25).

Corner Club

The Corner Club presents a more intimate and exclusive setting for up to 92 guests per corner, complete with an outdoor buffet and bar. Fans can choose from four corner clubs, with each ticket priced at $2,750 (Rs 2,29,413.94).