 Video: Virat Kohli Flaunts His Six-Pack Abs During Practice Session Ahead Of Team India's T20 WC 2024 Practice Game
Virat Kohli was spotted flexing his abs during a practice session before Team India's T20 WC 2024 practice game.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 07:19 AM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli sparked quite the roar by merely arriving at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday ahead of the practice match against Bangladesh. However, another moment that caught the fans' attention was an evidence of Kohli's fitness as he flexed his six-pack abs, given the video of the same surfaced on social media.

Kohli is arguably the fittest cricketer at the moment and is among those even in the world as he works incredibly hard at it and follows a strict regimen. The 35-year-old is one of the best fielders and is often known for his lightning-fast running between the wickets.

With Kohli barely arriving 24 hours before the Men in Blue's lone practice fixture, the management decided to rest him. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old right-handed batter has been in excellent touch and is coming off winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2024 with a staggering 741 runs.

Team India tame Bangladesh ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 opener:

Despite Virat Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma's men hardly faced any issue in defeating Bangladesh. Exploits from Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya propelled India to 182-5. In response, the Tigers managed only 122 in their stipulated 20 overs, handing the Men in Blue a 60-run win. Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube snared two apiece to star in their win.

India's campaign commences against Ireland in New York on June 5th.

