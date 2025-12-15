VIDEO: Argentina Football Legend Lionel Messi Leaves Mumbai, Prepares For Delhi Leg Of His GOAT India Tour

Image: Lionel Messi/PTI/X

Lionel Messi departed from Mumbai for Delhi on Monday, marking the next leg of his highly anticipated GOAT India Tour. After an electrifying stay in the financial capital, the Argentine football legend was seen leaving the city amid tight security and immense fanfare, with admirers lining up outside his hotel and along key routes just to catch a final glimpse of the global icon.

Messi’s time in Mumbai was nothing short of historic. From his arrival at the Wankhede Stadium to fan-driven celebrations across the city, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner witnessed an outpouring of love that reflected his massive following in India. The city turned into a sea of Argentina jerseys, posters, and chants as fans celebrated the presence of a player many consider the greatest footballer of all time.

As Messi boarded his flight to Delhi, visuals of fans waving, recording videos, and shouting his name quickly flooded social media. Several supporters expressed mixed emotions, joy at having witnessed him in Mumbai and excitement for what awaits in the capital. Mumbai Police and tour organizers ensured a smooth departure, maintaining strict protocols to manage crowds and media presence.

Delhi now awaits Messi’s arrival, where his itinerary includes high-profile engagements as part of the GOAT India Tour. The capital leg is expected to be the most symbolic, with Messi scheduled to participate in special events that underline the growing connection between Indian audiences and global football culture. Anticipation has further intensified with reports of his interaction with key dignitaries during his Delhi visit.

Messi’s journey from Mumbai to Delhi represents more than a change of cities. It reflects the scale and ambition of the GOAT India Tour, a celebration of football that has transcended sport to become a cultural moment. As the tour moves toward its conclusion, Messi continues to leave behind memories that Indian fans are likely to cherish for a lifetime.

Messi Mania In Mumbai! Wankhede Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Lionel Messi arrived at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday amid deafening cheers as the Argentine legend continued his much-awaited G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The moment the World Cup-winning captain entered the stadium, the atmosphere transformed into a festival of football, with fans rising to their feet to welcome one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Supporters packed the stands well before Messi’s arrival, waving Argentina flags, wearing the No. 10 jersey and chanting his name in unison. Security arrangements were tight around the venue, but the excitement among fans was unmistakable as Mumbai witnessed a rare and historic sporting spectacle.

As Messi took centre stage at Wankhede Stadium, the occasion went beyond football, turning into a celebration of his legacy, achievements and the deep bond he shares with fans across the world. The scenes in Mumbai underlined why Lionel Messi remains a global icon whose influence transcends borders, generations and sporting cultures.