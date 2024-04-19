Video: Akash Medhwal Ignores MI Skipper Hardik Pandya & Listens To Rohit Sharma For Field Placement In Last Over During IPL 2024 Clash vs PBKS

Akash Medhwal in discussion with Rohit Sharma and MI skipper Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians pulled off a thrilling nine-run win over the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 clash at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, April 18.

After posting a total of 192/7 in 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant performance by Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians managed to bundle out Punjab Kings for 183 in the final over of the match. Ashutosh Sharma, who played a valiant knock of 61 off 28 balls, brought PBKS closer to victory but his dismissal gave a sigh of relief to the visitors.

Despite Ashutosh's dismissal, there were tensions for Mumbai Indians as Punjab Kings required just 12 runs off six balls to win the match. In the final over, MI skipper Hardik Pandya brought Akash Medhwal into the attack. Before Medhwal bowl the final over, 5-6 Mumbai Indians players were having a discussion with the bowler.

In a viral video, Akash Medhwal was seen getting advice from Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya regarding the field placement. However, the bowler was seemingly listening to Rohit while ignoring MI skipper. However, the bowler seemed to be listening to Rohit while ignoring the MI skipper. Medhwal was discussing fielding settings with Rohit Sharma, while Hardik Pandya was trying to convey his choice.

During last over Akash Madhwal ignored hardik and listening to Ro and setting the Field 😂😂https://t.co/fm9K5OIhyb — Manojkumar (@Manojkumar_099) April 18, 2024

However, Akash Medhwal and Mumbai Indians got it right in the final over as Kagiso Rabada was run out by Ishan Kishan on the first ball, and the visitors went on to win the match by nine runs. Jasprit Bumrah put a brake on Punjab Kings' run-chase in the 17th over by giving away just three runs.

Bumrah emerged as the star bowler for Mumbai Indians as he scalped three wickets while conceding just 21 runs with an economy rate of 5.2 in his quota of four overs. The 30-year-old is currently Purple Cap holder of the ongoing IPL 2024 season with 13 wickets in six matches.

'Everyone's nerve got tested': Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his players' nerves were tested throughout the match against Punjab Kings. He also said that Indian Premier League (IPL) has a tendency to produce close and nerve-racking encounters.

"Very good game of cricket. Everyone's nerve got tested. We did speak about before the game that the character will be checked in this game. Naturally you think you're ahead in the game. But we knew IPL has a tendency to produce these games." Pandya said.

MI skipper heaped praise on Ashutosh Sharma for his valiant knock.

"Unbelievable - coming in and playing like that (Ashutosh's knock). Almost every ball hitting the middle. Happy for him and chuffed for his future." he added.

With the third win of the season, Mumbai Indians moved to seventh spot on the points table with six points.