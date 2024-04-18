PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 33: Punjab Opt To Bowl Against Unchanged Mumbai; Shikhar Dhawan Still Not Fit

Toss Update:

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 33 of IPL 2024.

PBKS vs MI Preview

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are eager to revive their struggling campaigns in the Indian Premier League as the two teams, languishing at the bottom, clash on Thursday. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

With just a few decimal points separating them, Punjab slightly edges ahead with a Net Run Rate of -0.218, placing them seventh in the IPL points table, a notch above Mumbai Indians (-0.234).

Having lost four matches each and coming off recent defeats, both teams are under pressure to bounce back strongly.

Pitch Report

"It is a difficult for the bowlers you'd think because of the pocket size of the boundaries, but having said that, this ground is definitely pleasing for a bowler. Yes, the spinners have done well but the seamers especially in the last game, hit the hard length and troubled the batters. The seam bowlers have done really well and that's nice but not for the batters," suggests Anjum Chopra.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla