Video: Abhishek Sharma Video Calls His Family & Yuvraj Singh After Maiden International Century In 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma's video call with his family and Yuvraj Singh | Credits: BCCI Twitter

Young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma did a video call to his family and former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh after Team India's 100-run win against Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 7.

Abhishek Sharma made his arrival on the international stage with his maiden international century in 46 balls. The 23-year-old played a brilliant innings of 100 off 47 balls, including 8 sixes and 7 fours, at a strike rate of an astounding strike rate of 212.17. Abhishek quickly picked up his form after he was dismissed for a duck in his debut outing for Team India in the opening T20I of the series against Zimbabwe.

In a video shared by the Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Abhishek Sharma was first seen making a video call to his elated family members, followed by a call to his mentor Yuvraj Singh, who congratulated him on his stellar performance